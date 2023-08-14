Get an exclusive sneak peek at Chris admitting he broke his promise to not share Gabriel's clue on this week's episode of the ABC reality competition.

Is the bromance over on Claim to Fame?

Last week, Gabriel teamed up with Chris to win the paper shredder challenge and make sure that a trusted ally would be the only one to lay eyes on his very revealing bottle clue that holds the key to figuring out his famous relative. But after promising to keep the puzzle to himself, Chris took it straight to Karsyn for help figuring it out. In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new episode, Chris confesses his betrayal, and things get explosive.

"I wanna be completely transparent with you," Chris says to Gabriel in the clip (above). "After we pulled your clue, I had the assumption that Karsyn was gonna go home, and so in an attempt to try and get as much information out of her as I could, I showed your clue to her. And so I just want you to be aware that, yeah, now it's in multiple hands."

That's when Gabriel drops a bombshell of his own.

"Bro, you're not bringing me new information. I knew you showed it to her," he tells Chris. "I was standing right there watching you. So I'm saying, don't underestimate me. Boy, I've seen you the whole time. That's all I'm saying."

Chris and Gabriel fighting on Claim to Fame Chris and Gabriel on 'Claim to Fame' | Credit: Courtesy ABC

The clue in question features symbols for a man pushing a stroller, the number two, 10 baby emojis, a drum, and a star. Gabriel has spent the season convincing all of his fellow contestants that he's related to a famous football player, while letting viewers at home know that his brother is actually a former Nickelodeon star with ties to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Gabriel knows this new clue, which divulges that his celebrity relative is someone who famously has a lot of babies, could be a dead giveaway. As he said last week, "I think anybody who has been paying attention to pop culture lately understands who the young man [is] who been pushing out baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby."

Now, Gabriel just has to hope that Karsyn is as clueless about pop culture as Chris was when he first saw the clue, while also dealing with not knowing who to trust anymore.

"We kind of had this little silent partnership on the low, but now it feels like Chris sucker-punched me when I didn't have my guards up," Gabriel admits at the end of the clip.

Watch the exclusive preview above and find out how it all plays out on Claim to Fame tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: