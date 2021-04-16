Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and more pay tribute to Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has paid tribute to his Peaky Blinders costar Helen McCrory, whose death was confirmed on Friday, by her husband, Damian Lewis.

"I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being," Murphy said in a statement shared with EW. "She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter series author, who created the character McCrory played in the Potter films, expressed her condolences on Twitter, writing, "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

Potter actor Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley tweeted, "Awful news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, from the couple of brief moments our paths crossed whilst battling Hogwarts, a very lovely person. 52 is no age."

The team behind His Dark Materials, where McCrory voiced the daemon Stelmaria, tweeted, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Helen McCrory, who voiced Asriel's wonderful daemon Stelmaria. She will be greatly missed."