Chyler Leigh returning to Grey's Anatomy as Lexie Grey

The promo for next week's episode revealed Lexie to be the latest back-from-the-dead guest to join Meredith on the beach, a.k.a. the sort of life-and-death limbo where Meredith goes during her ongoing battle with COVID-19. Lexie will follow in the footsteps of Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T.R. Knight), who've both surprised viewers this season. The series also recently announced the return of April (Sarah Drew), though it's assumed that she'll be visiting in the land of the living.