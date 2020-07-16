Chucky TV show teaser features the return of an old friend

Given his diminutive stature, it makes a kind of sense that the killer doll at the center of the Child's Play horror movie franchise should be making his way to the small screen, in the form of the upcoming show Chucky. And on Thursday, franchise overlord Don Mancini marked the release of the first teaser for the series on social media.

"AN EVIL TOO GREAT TO PLAY ON JUST ONE NETWORK," he tweeted, highlighting that the show will air on USA and Syfy.

It was announced in January that Syfy had given a straight-to-series order to Chucky, which follows the murderous exploits of the red-haired doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer.

In this rebooted version of Chucky's story, a small town is terrorized by a string of murders following the appearance of a vintage Chucky doll at a yard sale. Friends and enemies from Chuck's past may reveal the truth behind the killings and shed light on the doll's "untold origins."

Chucky is slated to arrive in 2021. Watch the teaser above.