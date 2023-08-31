Chucky goes to the White House in season 3 teaser trailer

We all know that diminutive maniac Chucky is a killer. But has he got what it takes to become killer-in-chief?

The just-released trailer for season 3 of Chucky finds the titular doll visiting the White House and meeting the president, played by franchise veteran Devon Sawa. Before long, someone has run off with a letter opener. Hmm, wonder who might have taken that.

Chucky Season 3 'Chucky' season 3 | Credit: Syfy/USA/Peacock

Chucky himself recently teased at a press conference that the new episodes would be set in the U.S. capital. Asked by one reporter to describe the upcoming season, he replied, "All I'll say is that D.C. is gonna get Chucked up." At the time, Chucky claimed not to be unfamiliar with Devon Sawa, with whom he has a famously contentious relationship.

The press conference ended abruptly after a journalist requested Chucky respond to critics who claim there have been too many doll movies recently. "I'd say this is not a movie," he replied. "I already did seven movies. This is a TV show. What kind of a s---ty question is that? I'm coming for you, you f---wad!"

Season 3 of Chucky will premiere 9 p.m. ET/PT, Oct. 4, on Syfy and USA. Season 3 episodes will be available the next day on Peacock. Season 1 is available to watch now on Peacock and season 2 arrives Sept 4. Watch the season 3 trailer above.

