Freaky new Chucky teaser shows off the killer doll's inner workings

Syfy has given us a look at what makes the diminutive maniac tick.

Over the years, we've become accustomed to a certain killer doll messing with the insides of his victims. But a new teaser for the USA and Syfy show Chucky offers a look at what the titular maniac himself is really made of.

In this rebooted version of Chucky's story, a small town is terrorized by a string of murders following the appearance of a vintage Chucky doll at a yard sale.

Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky on the show, and as EW revealed last month, Dourif's daughter Fiona will reprise the role of Nica, a part she played in both the 2013 film Curse of Chucky and 2017's Cult of Chucky. Other cast members include Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Barbara Alyn Woods, Lexa Doig, and Final Destination star Devon Sawa.

Check out the teaser below to see what animatronic evil lurks beneath Chucky's grinning facade.