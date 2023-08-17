Watch Chucky announce Chucky season 3 premiere date at foul-mouthed press conference

Killer doll says he "will not rest until every single one of you f---ers watch it."

Horror icon Chucky has announced that season 3 of his horror-comedy show Chucky will premiere Oct. 4. The killer doll revealed the date at a foul-mouthed press conference in Hackensack, NJ, exclusive video of which you can watch below.

"I'm here to announce to you dips---s that season 3 of my show Chucky will return on October 4," the diminutive mass murderer says in the clip, after grumbling about the height of the podium at the event. "And I will not rest until every single one of you f---ers watch it."

Asked by one reporter to describe the upcoming season, Chucky replies, "All I say is that D.C. is gonna get Chucked up."

The doll also reveals that the series will be available to watch via multiple media outlets.

"I'm too big for only one platform, so my show's running on three," he says. "USA, Syfy, and Peacock. Next a--wipe!"

Another journalist asks in the video if the doll's costar Devon Sawa, with whom Chucky has a contentious relationship, will be returning for season 3.

"Who?" answers Chucky in the video. "Next question!"

The doll then confirms that longtime Chucky franchise actress Jennifer Tilly will be rejoining him on the new season.

The press conference derails when a journalist requests Chucky responds to critics who claim there have been too many doll movies recently. "I'd say this is not a movie," he replies. "I already did seven movies. This is a TV show. What kind of a s----y question is that? I'm coming for you, you f---wad!"

EW has confirmed that season 3 of Chucky will premiere 9 p.m. ET/PT, Oct. 4, on Syfy and USA. Season 3 episodes will be available next day on Peacock, which is also screening seasons 1 and 2. You can text Chucky, at your own risk, at 201-500-3347.

EW has also confirmed that season 2 of the paranormal drama SurrealEstate will premiere Oct. 4 with episodes screening after Chucky. Season 1 of the show is available to watch on Hulu.

Exclusively watch the Chucky season 3 announcement press conference and the trailer for season 2 of SurrealEstate below.

