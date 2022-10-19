Chucky treats himself to a round of F---, Marry, Kill: Halloween candy edition
Everybody knows that Chucky, the wisecracking killer Good Guy doll who stars in Syfy's eponymous horror series, has a taste for blood. But it turns out the little maniac also has a big sweet tooth.
With Halloween just 12 days away, EW asked Chucky to take a break from his busy murder and mayhem schedule to play a few rounds of F---, Marry, Kill: Halloween candy edition. (Spoiler alert: His answers will delight and disturb you.)
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What is your favorite thing about Halloween?
CHUCKY: The crass commercialization. Used to be that Christmas had the corner on that particular market. But not anymore. Nowadays, you can make as big a killing off murder and monsters as you can off the birth of Christ. What a time to be alive.
What do you think about the fact that you're a popular Halloween costume?
I'm very flattered. Especially by all the dogs who go out dressed as me. Dogs are actually a big part of my fan base. They can just sense my star charisma.
When you trick-or-treat, do you dress up or just go as yourself?
Last year I went as Hello Kitty, which you may remember from season 1 of my hit show. This year I'm going as a Minion. Or Kevin Hart. Or Tom Cruise.
What's the best prank you've ever pulled on Halloween?
Back in '78 I put on a William Shatner mask, grabbed a pair of stilts, and went on a killing spree in some podunk town in Illinois. To this day people still seem to think it was that guy from Wayne's World. Good times.
Finally, please play F---, Marry, Kill with these candy groupings, and share your reasoning for each. Thank you!
Reese's Pieces, M&Ms, Skittles
F---: Peanut M&Ms. Because the nutty ones are the best in bed.
MARRY: Skittles. Because they're so pretty.
KILL: Reese's Pieces. Because of E.T. God, I hate that jerk.
Hershey's Bar, Twix, Kit Kat
F---: Hershey's Bar (with almonds). Like I said, the nutty ones are freaks in the sack.
MARRY: Kit Kat. Because they're so square.
KILL: Twix. Why not, I just like to kill.
Nerds, Smarties, Jolly Ranchers
F---: Jolly Ranchers. Because they're always hard
MARRY: Smarties. Duh.
KILL: Nerds. Because that's what I do to nerds.
Snickers, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way
F---: Snickers. Did I mention I'm hot for the nutty ones?
MARRY: 3 Musketeers. Because I love throuples.
KILL: Milky Way. Because I'm lactose intolerant.
Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.
