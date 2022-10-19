The killer doll took a break from his Syfy series to play F/M/K with some popular Halloween sweets.

Chucky treats himself to a round of F---, Marry, Kill: Halloween candy edition

Everybody knows that Chucky, the wisecracking killer Good Guy doll who stars in Syfy's eponymous horror series, has a taste for blood. But it turns out the little maniac also has a big sweet tooth.

With Halloween just 12 days away, EW asked Chucky to take a break from his busy murder and mayhem schedule to play a few rounds of F---, Marry, Kill: Halloween candy edition. (Spoiler alert: His answers will delight and disturb you.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What is your favorite thing about Halloween?

CHUCKY: The crass commercialization. Used to be that Christmas had the corner on that particular market. But not anymore. Nowadays, you can make as big a killing off murder and monsters as you can off the birth of Christ. What a time to be alive.

What do you think about the fact that you're a popular Halloween costume?

I'm very flattered. Especially by all the dogs who go out dressed as me. Dogs are actually a big part of my fan base. They can just sense my star charisma.

When you trick-or-treat, do you dress up or just go as yourself?

Last year I went as Hello Kitty, which you may remember from season 1 of my hit show. This year I'm going as a Minion. Or Kevin Hart. Or Tom Cruise.

Chucky as Hello Kitty Chucky as Hello Kitty | Credit: SYFY

What's the best prank you've ever pulled on Halloween?

Back in '78 I put on a William Shatner mask, grabbed a pair of stilts, and went on a killing spree in some podunk town in Illinois. To this day people still seem to think it was that guy from Wayne's World. Good times.

Finally, please play F---, Marry, Kill with these candy groupings, and share your reasoning for each. Thank you!

Reese's Pieces, M&Ms, Skittles

CHUCKY -- "Cape Queer" Episode 106 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Chucky -- (Photo by: SYFY/USA Network); SEED OF CHUCKY, Tiffany, 2004, (c) Rogue Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection; CHILD'S PLAY, Chucky, 1988, (c) United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection Chucky rates candy | Credit: Getty(3); SYFY/USA Network; Rogue Pictures/Everett; United Artists/Everett

F---: Peanut M&Ms. Because the nutty ones are the best in bed.

MARRY: Skittles. Because they're so pretty.

KILL: Reese's Pieces. Because of E.T. God, I hate that jerk.

Hershey's Bar, Twix, Kit Kat

CHUCKY -- "Cape Queer" Episode 106 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Chucky -- (Photo by: SYFY/USA Network); SEED OF CHUCKY, Tiffany, 2004, (c) Rogue Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection; CHILD'S PLAY, Chucky, 1988, (c) United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Hersey's; Getty(2); SYFY/USA Network; Rogue Pictures/Everett; United Artists/Everett

F---: Hershey's Bar (with almonds). Like I said, the nutty ones are freaks in the sack.

MARRY: Kit Kat. Because they're so square.

KILL: Twix. Why not, I just like to kill.

Nerds, Smarties, Jolly Ranchers

CHUCKY -- "Cape Queer" Episode 106 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Chucky -- (Photo by: SYFY/USA Network); SEED OF CHUCKY, Tiffany, 2004, (c) Rogue Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection; CHILD'S PLAY, Chucky, 1988, (c) United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Getty(3); SYFY/USA Network; Rogue Pictures/Everett; United Artists/Everett

F---: Jolly Ranchers. Because they're always hard

MARRY: Smarties. Duh.

KILL: Nerds. Because that's what I do to nerds.

Snickers, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way

CHUCKY -- "Cape Queer" Episode 106 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Chucky -- (Photo by: SYFY/USA Network); SEED OF CHUCKY, Tiffany, 2004, (c) Rogue Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection; CHILD'S PLAY, Chucky, 1988, (c) United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Getty(3); SYFY/USA Network; Rogue Pictures/Everett; United Artists/Everett

F---: Snickers. Did I mention I'm hot for the nutty ones?

MARRY: 3 Musketeers. Because I love throuples.

KILL: Milky Way. Because I'm lactose intolerant.

Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

