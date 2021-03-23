Chucky casting news confirms that killer doll show will be family affair
Fiona Dourif joins her homicidal toy-voicing father Brad Dourif on USA and Syfy series.
EW can exclusively reveal that Fiona Dourif will reprise her role of Nica on the upcoming USA and Syfy horror show Chucky, a continuation of the Child's Play killer doll franchise.
Dourif initially portrayed the Chucky-battling Nica in 2013's Curse of Chucky and reprised the part in 2017's Cult of Chucky. It was previously announced that the actress' father Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky, a role he first played way back in 1988's Child's Play. Other cast members include Zackary Arthur, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, and Final Destination star Devon Sawa.
Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator and showrunner Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Harley Peyton, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund. Mancini will direct the first episode.
Dourif's recent credits include Tenet and TV shows The Stand, The Blacklist, The Purge, and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.
Watch a teaser for Chucky above.
Related content:
Comments