EW can exclusively reveal that Fiona Dourif will reprise her role of Nica on the upcoming USA and Syfy horror show Chucky, a continuation of the Child's Play killer doll franchise.

Dourif initially portrayed the Chucky-battling Nica in 2013's Curse of Chucky and reprised the part in 2017's Cult of Chucky. It was previously announced that the actress' father Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky, a role he first played way back in 1988's Child's Play. Other cast members include Zackary Arthur, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, and Final Destination star Devon Sawa.