You can't keep killer doll Chucky down and it seems the same goes for Devon Sawa. The actor died twice on season 1 of the horror series Chucky with his twin brother characters Logan and Lucas Wheeler both meeting gruesome demises thanks to you-know-who. But EW can exclusively reveal that Sawa is returning to play a new character in season 2 of the USA/Syfy show.

Sawa confirmed that he is returning to the show in a video which finds the actor reading a message from Chucky himself.

"I don't usually make these videos but I just wanted to read this email from my costar, so you can see what I go through," explains Sawa in the clip. "It says, 'Dear Gavin Sawa, I hope this email finds you well, I just want you to know that the only reason that you're here is because I allowed it. Have a great season 2. Love, Chucky. P.S. Just kidding, you suck.'"

Chucky The titular slasher in the new Syfy and USA series 'Chucky' | Credit: Brendan Meadows/SYFY

Don Mancini, who created the Chucky character and is an executive producer on the show, enjoys casting actors in multiple roles. Jennifer Tilly plays both Chucky's girlfriend Tiffany Valentine and a version of herself in the franchise. Fiona Dourif has portrayed heroine Nica Pierce since the 2013 film Curse of Chucky, but on season 1 of Chucky also played Charles Lee Ray, the serial killer whose human form was previously portrayed by Dourif's father, the Chucky-voicing Brad Dourif.

Sawa's other horror credits include the films Idle Hands, Final Destination, Death Rider in the House of Vampires, and Black Friday. Last year, the actor spoke enthusiastically to EW about working on the first season of Chucky, which also starred Zackary Arthur, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise, among others.

"I absolutely love Chucky," he said. "I think my managers and agents were a little nervous bringing Chucky to me. They probably didn't know what I would think. But when it came through my emails I was like, 'Oh my God, Chucky!' This is something that's nostalgic to me — it means a lot to me. I want to go to work and have fun, and that's why I do these things. Chucky really has been phenomenal."

Mancini either wrote or co-wrote seven Chucky films and directed three entries in the series. He was inspired to bring his creation to the small screen after first watching, and then helping to write, the show Hannibal, which was executive produced by Bryan Fuller.

"Of course, like everybody else, I was blown away," Mancini told EW last year. "Anyway, I ended up in the Hannibal writers' room. I really loved working on that show, and I loved working for Bryan Fuller, and learned a lot from him. I saw that one of the things that made that show so interesting and exciting was that it was kind of fan fiction written by experts. It was a sort of fanciful imagining initially. What was Hannibal like when he was a practicing psychiatrist consulting with the FBI before anyone knew he was the big bad? That's when I started imagining doing the same thing with Chucky, having eight hours of narrative to play with and doing it with a bunch of like-minded horror geeks and legit Chucky fanatics. I've been around for quite a while now, and I meet a lot of younger people who love the franchise and who grew up on it. So I felt, if I can cultivate the excitement that they have for Chucky, in the same way I felt Bryan Fuller was able to cultivate my and the other writers' excitement for Hannibal, we could have something really special."

Season 2 of Chucky is currently in production and will launch on the USA Network and Syfy this fall.

