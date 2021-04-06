Actors will once more co-star with slasher icon on the USA and Syfy TV series.

Two more Child's Play series actors are getting dolled-up for a return to the horror franchise.

EW can exclusively reveal that Alex Vincent and Christine Elise McCarthy will both appear on the upcoming USA and Syfy show Chucky.

Vincent will reprise the role of Andy Barclay, which he played in 1988's franchise-inaugurating Child's Play and several of the movie's sequels, including Child's Play 2 and Curse of Chucky. Beverly Hills, 90210 actress McCarthy will once again portray the part of Kyle, which she played in in Child's Play 2 and Cult of Chucky.

Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky on the show, and as EW revealed last month, Dourif's daughter Fiona will reprise the role of Nica, a part she played in both the 2013 film Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Other cast members include Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Barbara Alyn Woods, Lexa Doig, and Final Destination star Devon Sawa.

Chucky premieres this fall on USA and Syfy.

Watch the latest teaser for Chucky above.

