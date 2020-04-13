Chuck cast reuniting for table read of fan-favorite episode for EW's #UnitedAtHome reunion series

Chuck type Movie

Does Chuck still know kung fu? We're about to find out — EW is launching a series of reunions benefiting our community and bringing joy and comfort while we’re #UnitedAtHome together, and we're starting with Chuck.

The cast of NBC's beloved spy comedy plus creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz are reuniting with a special virtual table read on Zoom benefitting charity, and fans get to pick the episode script. Plus, fans will get the chance to participate and read along with the rest of the cast. For the chance to get cast in the table read, vote on your favorite episode now on EW's social media channels. In the iconic words of Devon Woodcomb, that's awesome.

Supporting Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, the cast coming together for the reunion includes Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky, Mark Christopher Lawrence, and Mekenna Melvin, and depending on the episode YOU choose, you may even see a few more familiar faces. Fans can watch the video of the reunion on Friday, April 17 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on EW.com, EW’s Facebook, and Instagram.

Levi helped announce the news of the reunion on Instagram. "Hey, happy Monday, everybody," he said in the video. "Just a quick reminder that in about an hour Entertainment Weekly is going to be posting on their 'sosh meeds' a poll for all of you Chucksters out there or anyone coming to Chuck for the first time, you get to vote on an episode for myself and the rest of our cast and our incredible creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz to do a table read of... we're going to do all kinds of other fun bells and whistles to it. And then on Friday it will released to the world for your entertainment consumption during this crazy quarantine time."

Aces, Charles.

