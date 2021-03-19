Christopher Meloni wants you to know he was shirtless when asked to reprise his 'SVU' role

"We want to do a different Law & Order," continues Chaiken, who's never worked for a CSI- or NCIS-type show before. (Her credits also include Empire and The Handmaid's Tale.) "If they had asked me to do a conventional procedural, I probably wouldn't have said yes, because it's not my strength and it's not my interest. Yes, it's very much a part of the franchise, and the fans will get all of the things they want from it. But the very first thing [Wolf's team] said to me is that the show is serialized. His family, his history, is all very much a part of the show. That's the show — who this man was, who he is."