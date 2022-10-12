Christopher Meloni's family likes to 'bust my chops' about sex symbol status
Christopher Meloni has aged very well, and the internet has taken notice. At 61, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star has become a bona fide sex symbol, as his new cover story in PEOPLE makes clear. He's not afraid to pose naked for a Peloton ad, for instance, or post behind-the-scenes videos of himself getting oiled up. The internet has responded by crowning him "Zaddy."
So what does his family make of Meloni's new cultural status?
"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it. Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever,'" Meloni told PEOPLE. "My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?' Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever."
Meloni continued, "but I think secretly in their hearts, they get it. It's cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."
It's not all fun and games. Meloni also seems to genuinely appreciate his second-act career renaissance and the wisdom that comes with aging.
"Age is a wondrous thing," Meloni said. "You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love. And by love, it's not kumbaya, but a sense we're all in this together, we're all doing the best we can. It's a more refined way to operate."
Read the full interview over at PEOPLE.
