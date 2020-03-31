Image zoom Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Detective Elliot Stabler is back in action!

Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his Law & Order: SVU role as the lead of a new Dick Wolf series, according to trade reports Tuesday. Meloni himself confirmed the news by writing on Facebook, "He's back..."

The 13-episode drama is said to revolve around Stabler leading an NYPD organized crime unit, which means there seems to be plenty of potential for a Stabler-Benson reunion, given the setting.

Meloni starred alongside Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson on SVU from season 1 to season 12, with his final episode being 2011's "Smoked." He then went on to appear in various roles across HBO's True Blood, DC Comics film Man of Steel, Fox's Surviving Jack, Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Syfy's Happy!, and more.

SVU, currently in its 21st season, has continued on and wrote off Stabler as retiring from the force. Hargitay's Benson, meanwhile, rose to head the whole division. The show was renewed this year for three more seasons. We'll have to wait and see what compels Stabler back to hunting down criminals.

The Stabler show is still in early development with Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive producing. Deadline, which was the first to report the news, states Chicago P.D.'s Matt Olmstead is being eyed to write and showrun.

