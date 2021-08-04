We now know Christopher Meloni can do splits

We already knew Christopher Meloni was a zaddy, but it's always nice to learn that others agree.

Fans can now witness the fit 60-year-old Organized Crime star celebrating his sex symbol status on the cover of Men's Health — but take a peek and you'll also get the treat of seeing just how flexible he is. In addition to pulling a truck for the camera and using a 45-pound weight to hide his law and his order, Meloni also shows he's mastered the art of the side split.

Christopher Meloni Men's Health September 2021 Christopher Meloni in the 'Men's Health' September 2021 issue | Credit: Ben Watts

As for his much-tweeted-about derriere, Meloni agrees that it is, indeed, enjoying quite the renaissance lately.

"It's cool as shit," he tells the fitness magazine. "The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, 'Did you ever think in a million years you'd be on the cover of Men's Health?' I said, 'Certainly not at age 60.'"

Christopher Meloni Men's Health September 2021 Christopher Meloni in the 'Men's Health' September 2021 issue | Credit: Ben Watts

Meloni also admitted that he doesn't worry himself over whether Organized Crime, his Law & Order spin-off that returns to NBC this fall, will succeed.

"This time around with the Law & Order ride, I'm not stressed by: 'Will it go well? Will it not go well?' Not that I know how it's going to go. Just that, eh, just ride. Just do, just be. There are bigger things, more important things. I know how important this is to me, but I have a clearer vision of life. I know a little more about love. I know a little more about real pain. I know about joy. I know better management skills. As you go through life, you get a clearer understanding of things, of your holes, and of your gifts."

Christopher Meloni Men's Health September 2021 Credit: Ben Watts

And how gifted he is.

You can read all about how Meloni got those abs, arms, and shoulders — and that butt — in the latest issue of Men's Health.