Christopher Eccleston to reprise Doctor Who role after 15 years for audio adventure

Christopher Eccleston is taking a trip in the TARDIS to bring back one of his most famous roles. Eccleston is returning to play the time-hopping Time Lord from Doctor Who for a series of audio adventures.

“After 15 years, it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing," the British actor, who played the role in the show's 2005 revival, said in a statement.

Plans for Eccleston's return to the magical world began with a pre-pandemic conversation with Jason Haigh-Ellery, the chairman of Big Finish behind a plethora of Doctor Who audio projects.

“I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year," Haigh-Ellery said. "Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish.

“And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged, and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us — and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor."

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released as a four-disc collector's edition box or as a download with each featuring three brand new audio adventures and a variety of behind-the-scenes extras. No details about storylines or other guest cast have been released as of yet. The first volume will be released in May.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

