While filming the new streaming series The Outlaws, Christopher Walken did what many die-hard art fans would consider unthinkable: He painted over original Bansky artwork.

Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws stars Walken as a part of a group of minor criminals working on buildings as part of their community service. The show was filmed in Banksy's home city of Bristol, where the artist left his mark on the set.

A scene in the final episode, which was released Wednesday, featured Walken's character uncovering two cans of spray paint near the wall. On the wall is a painting of a rat, which was Bansky's calling card. Walken asks if he should paint over the rat and the probation officer doesn't realize the rat is part of a Bansky work or that it's there. So he does.

"We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it," a spokesperson for the show told BBC.

According to the New York Post, the set piece was brought in with permission from the artist to have it destroyed in a "one-take scene" — so anyone who is preparing to go find Walken and yell at him can rest assured that Bansky didn't care too much about one of his works being destroyed.

The artist's work generally draws enormous sums of money; earlier this year a piece at Sotheby's London sold for $25 million.

