Stars: Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner

Contains: Country-cooked homecoming, stranding by bad weather, romance with snowplow driver

Official description: “Country music star Laney Blu (Hilty) hasn’t been back to her Tennessee hometown in years. It wasn’t the kindest place to grow up, so when her career skyrocketed at 17, she was happy to leave it behind. Though she’s set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC, Laney decides to make a quick pit stop to see her family. When a freak snowstorm hits, she finds herself stranded in the town, and is roped into taking part in a local Christmas concert. As Laney spends more time in her hometown, it becomes less and less like she remembered it. She begins to fall in the love with the people, place, and just maybe, a handsome snowplow driver named Robbie (Rosner). When the storm lets up, will Laney head off to NYC, or will home be where her heart is?”