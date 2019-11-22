Your ultimate guide to every new Christmas TV movie
Whether there’s snow or snow cones on the ground where you live, prepare to enter a blizzard… of holiday TV madness. (And meet plenty of characters who will be stranded by snowstorms, only to find true love where they least expected it.) Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, and several other networks and streaming services are gifting you more than 100 new, original Christmas TV movies this year, featuring celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Candace Cameron Bure, Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Vanessa Hudgens, Lea Michele, Scott Wolf, Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis, and, no, we haven’t forgotten about Lacey Chabert finding every possible incarnation of a happy ending. To figure out how to maximize your holiday bliss, start scrolling and scheduling.
A Merry Christmas Match (Nov. 19, 3 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; debuted Oct. 25)
Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey
Contains: Big city-versus-small-town dilemma, antiques shop
Official synopsis: “Corey lives in a ski village, where she works at a local antique shop. When recently named ‘Christmas Catch,’ Ryder comes into her shop, sparks fly and she starts to wonder what could be.”
Sweet Mountain Christmas (Dec. 9, 2 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Oct. 25)
Stars: Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner
Contains: Country-cooked homecoming, stranding by bad weather, romance with snowplow driver
Official description: “Country music star Laney Blu (Hilty) hasn’t been back to her Tennessee hometown in years. It wasn’t the kindest place to grow up, so when her career skyrocketed at 17, she was happy to leave it behind. Though she’s set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC, Laney decides to make a quick pit stop to see her family. When a freak snowstorm hits, she finds herself stranded in the town, and is roped into taking part in a local Christmas concert. As Laney spends more time in her hometown, it becomes less and less like she remembered it. She begins to fall in the love with the people, place, and just maybe, a handsome snowplow driver named Robbie (Rosner). When the storm lets up, will Laney head off to NYC, or will home be where her heart is?”
The Road Home for Christmas (Dec. 16, 4 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Oct. 26)
Stars: Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond
Contains: Christmas Eve road trip, live music, inclement weather
Official description: “Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Sokoloff) and Wes (Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road-trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing on stage in Nashville with music royalty (Marie Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together.”
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (Nov. 22, 2 p.m., Hallmark Channel; debuted Oct. 26)
Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, Donna Mills
Contains: Stressful pre-Christmas prep, estate decorating, pleasure mixed with business
Official synopsis: “Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.”
No Time Like Christmas (Nov. 24, 10 a.m., Lifetime; debuted Oct. 27)
Stars: Kyla Pratt, Ed Ruttle, Rachel McLaren
Contains: Possibly important timepiece, Vermont, rekindling of old flames
Official description: “After Emma (Pratt) finds her college boyfriend’s engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop, her sister Bronwyn (McLaren) believes it is a sign, and decides to secretly play Cupid by sending Emma to the same bed and breakfast in Vermont that Fletcher (Ruttle) is staying at one week before Christmas. However, upon arrival, Emma is not only shocked to bump into her first love after all these years, but also his vivacious daughter. Throughout the week, the two fight their feelings for one another as they plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.”
A Christmas Movie Christmas (Dec. 2, 9 p.m., UPtv; debuted Oct. 27)
Stars: Kim Hidalgo, Brant Daugherty, Lana McKissack, Randy Wayne, Ryan Merriman
Contains: Christmas TV movie clichés galore, polar-opposite sisters
Official synopsis: “Eve is a Christmas movie fanatic and dreams of having a movie-perfect Christmas with a movie-perfect boyfriend. On Christmas Eve, when Eve and her cynical sister Lacy make wishes to Santa, they wake up in Christmas Town and find themselves trapped inside a Christmas movie where they are the stars. But when things start to go wrong, and Eve’s knowledge of all things Christmas movie fails to fix things, Eve and Lacy try to find a way out of the picture-perfect Christmas and back to reality.”
Nostalgic Christmas (Nov. 19, 7 p.m., HMM; debuted Oct. 31)
Stars: Trevor Donovan, Brooke D’Orsay
Contains: Holiday homecoming, homespun toy business
Official synopsis: “When Anne helps her father close the family’s toy store, what she finds will help inspire an entire town that is need of some Christmas cheer.”
Holiday in the Wild (Netflix, streaming; debuted Nov. 1)
Stars: Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis
Contains: Rob Lowe as pilot, unlikely safari romance, rescued baby elephant
Official synopsis: “To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amid majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.”
Two Turtle Doves (Nov. 20, 7 p.m., HMM; debuted Nov. 1)
Stars: Nikki Deloach, Michael Rady
Conatins: Neuroscientist(!), mission of completing 12 Christmas traditions
Official synopsis: “Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas.”
Christmas Reservations (Nov. 25, 6 p.m, Lifetime; debuted Nov. 2)
Stars: Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira, Ted McGinley, Michael Gross, Markie Post
Contains: Event coordinator, dashing widow, rekindling of old flames
Official description: “It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart (Chavira), now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love.”
Merry & Bright (Nov. 24, 10 p.m., Hallmark; debuted Nov. 2)
Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence
Contains: Corporate business strategy clashing with small-town tradition. Sweets. And Sweetin.
Official synopsis: “Cate and Gabe work together to make a candy cane company profitable and find love during the holidays.”
A Christmas Scavenger Hunt (Dec. 4, 2 a.m., Hallmark; debuted Nov. 3)
Stars: Tom Arnold, Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry
Contains: Holiday homecoming, possible rekindling of old flames, definite appearance of Tom Arnold
Official synopsis: “When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.”
Always and Forever Christmas (Nov. 29, 4 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Nov. 3)
Stars: Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanime, Beth Broderick
Contains: Unexpected inheritance, magical stranger, Vermont
Official description: “When brand marketing professional Lucy Bowers (Lawson) learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, Forever Christmas, in the picturesque hamlet of Stowe, Vermont, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. But once she is back in Stowe, she begins to understand why her grandfather’s Christmas shop is so special with the help of local diner owner, Scott (Ghanime), and the magic of a Christmas stranger from the north (Broderick).”
Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal (Dec. 3, 9 p.m., UPtv; debuted Nov. 3)
Stars: Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, and Charles Shaughnessy
Contains: Royal proposal, royal wedding planning, royal pain in the ass
Official synopsis: “One year after Dr. Tasha and Prince Alex met and fell in love, Tasha is on her way to spend the holidays in San Saverre and get a taste of royal life. When Alex surprises her with a royal engagement, she spends her first magical days there trying to stay grounded while managing the task of planning a royal wedding. But when Miranda starts scheming to break the two up, it will take a big sacrifice and a Christmas miracle to make sure they get the holiday royal wedding of their dreams.”
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (Nov. 21, 11 p.m., HMM; debuted Nov. 7)
Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres
Contains: Holiday homecoming, Yuletide wedding planning
Official synopsis: “Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.”
Holiday for Heroes (Nov. 24, 5 p.m., HMM; debuted Nov. 8)
Stars: Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas
Contains: Pen pals, military event in jeopardy
Official synopsis: “Audrey and First Sergeant Matt have been writing each other since last Christmas, when her brother Devin shared some fresh roasted coffee from the care package she’d sent. When Matt unexpectedly shows up in her small-town coffee shop, Audrey is delighted to see him. Soon, Matt helps Audrey with the annual Holiday for Heroes event, which honors local service members. As they work to save this important event from being cancelled, will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey’s love beyond their letters?”
Let It Snow (Netflix, streaming; debuted Nov. 8)
Stars: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, Joan Cusack
Contains: High school kids, illicit beer, snowstorm
Official synopsis: “When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tinfoil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.”
Radio Christmas (Nov. 24, 2 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Nov. 9)
Stars: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Michael Xavier, Tim Reid, Belinda Montgomery
Contains: An all-Christmas-all-the-time radio station, a super-secret Santa
Official description: “When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to increase her numbers and get promoted outside of Radio Christmas, a year-round Christmas station, Kara seeks to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, an anonymous benefactor who saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love, and of course Christmas.”
Picture a Perfect Christmas (Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Hallmark; debuted Nov. 9)
Stars: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor
Contains: Ailing grandmother, world-hopping photographer
Official synopsis: “A photographer whose career is on the fast track — yet whose personal life lacks the fulfillment she seeks — finds romance with an unlikely candidate while visiting her grandmother in Bainbridge Island, Washington, over the Christmas holiday season.”
A Sweet Christmas Romance (Nov. 30, 2 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Nov. 10)
Stars: Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt, Loretta Devine
Contains: Food stylist, rivalry/romance with baker
Official description: “When food stylist Holly Grant (Kane) returns home for Christmas, she learns the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. Holly enters, but she isn’t much of cook, yet when a local baker named Brad (Holt) also enters the contest, the two adversaries eventually bond over their love of the holidays and end up winning the contest as a team, while falling in love in the process.”
The Mistletoe Secret (Nov. 21, 10 p.m., Hallmark; debuted Nov. 10)
Stars: Kellie Pickler, Christopher Russell, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy
Contains: Christmas in jeopardy, town-saving journalism, ghost(writer) of Christmas present, TV’s Patrick Duffy
Official synopsis: “When Aria Eubank convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, Midway, Utah, it looks like the town’s tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the charismatic but pompous Sterling Masters and Alex Bartlett, the real talent behind ‘Masters of Travel,’ and the man who has genuinely fallen for her.”
Rock N' Roll Christmas (Dec. 1, 9 p.m., UPtv; debuted Nov. 10)
Stars: Beverley Mitchell, Catherine Mary Stewart
Contains: Mother and daughter forced to repair their relationship, country music
Official synopsis: “An estranged mother-daughter country music duo reunite after 10 years apart to release a Christmas single after a video of them goes viral. Now, they’re going to need a lot of forgiveness and a little Christmas magic to write a song that perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas and brings their family back together.”
Noelle (Disney+, streaming; debuted Nov. 12)
Stars: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, Shirley Maclaine
This movie has everything: Bill Hader, Anna Kendrick, an ill-advised succession plan, a missing brother…
Official synopsis: “Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something ‘important’ like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away… but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.”
A Christmas Miracle (Nov. 24, 7 p.m., HMM; debuted Nov. 14)
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick
Contains: Freelance journalist who finds “Mr. Write,” one lucky street musician
Official synopsis: “Ever-optimistic single mom Emma Sanderson is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for the lifestyle magazine at which she has landed a temporary job. While following her lead on the story, Emma discovers unexpected romance with a supportive colleague and takes it upon herself to bring about a Christmas miracle for a lonely street musician.”
Klaus (Netflix, streaming; debuted Nov. 15)
Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, Norm Macdonald
Contains: Animation, unruly Arctic island
Official synopsis: “When Jesper (Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words, let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Jones), and discovers Klaus (Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.”
Christmas a la Mode (Dec. 8, 4 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Nov. 15)
Stars: Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper, Jennifer Ellis, Caroline Keeler, Kathy Harum
Contains: Struggling dairy farmers, ice cream contest
Official description: “Since her father passed away, Emily (Leclerc) has been running her family’s dairy farm with the help of her mother and best friend. But this Christmas the farm has fallen on hard times, so Emily’s sister, Dorothy (Ellis) — who is part owner with Emily —and her handsome business partner, Charlie (Cooper), show up with a proposition to sell the farm. Emily comes up with an ingenious plan to buy out her sister’s shares and hold an online holiday ice cream flavor contest that goes viral with the help of a key ingredient, Charlie’s amazing apple pie. Christmas à la Mode ice cream is born! Still, as the Christmas Eve deadline for the buyout approaches, Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save the farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas.”
A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (Nov. 23, 7 p.m., HMM; debuted Nov. 15)
Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Benjamin Hollingsworth
Contains: Destined romance, medical uncertainty, Hoda-less Kathie Lee Gifford
Official synopsis: “Multiple coincidences and a chance meeting bring Alice and Jack, two strangers from very different family backgrounds, together for a weekend wedding celebration. What follows is a completely unexpected Christmastime courtship filled with personal revelations, misread signals, and a very real health scare that will either destroy or strengthen the budding romance.”
One Fine Christmas (Nov. 23, 4 p.m., OWN; debuted Nov. 15)
Stars: Rick Fox, Sasha Fox, Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams
Contains: Overworked people, overlooked people
Official synopsis: “The families on Christmas Street have been busy with their day-to-day lives that they lose sight of the importance of family during the holiday season. Haley (Sasha Fox) comes home for the Christmas holiday, but home has not been the same since her family split up. Haley’s mother, Susan (Williams), is working on a new deal with a client (Rick Fox) that causes her to hardly have time for Haley or her mother, Alice (Gibbs). Al (Mark Christopher Lawrence) is too preoccupied with work that he overlooks his wife, Matty (June Carryl). Meanwhile, Bob (Rodney Van Johnson) and Diana’s (Eva La Dare) son Jesse (Alfonso Torres Caballero) comes home for Christmas with a very special surprise. This slice-of-life holiday tale shares the individual stories of these neighbors as they celebrate Christmas Eve and find themselves unexpectedly united for the holiday season.”
Christmas Under the Stars (Nov. 21, 8 p.m., Hallmark; debuted Nov. 16)
Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters
Contains: Vocation demotion, tree lot in jeopardy, astronomy lessons
Official synopsis: “When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others. When he learns that Julie and the tree lot owner are facing hard times, Nick strives to end their troubles in time for them all to share a Christmas under the stars.”
Christmas in Louisiana (Nov. 27, 6 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Nov. 16)
Stars: Jana Kramer, Percy Daggs III, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara, Dee Wallace, Barry Bostwick
Contains: Holiday homecoming, Cajun Christmas festival awarding titles such as Miss Christmas and Mister Christmas
Official description: “The Winter family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Kelly) and her grandparents (Wallace and Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season —and a little romance — with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Daggs).”
Christmas Cupcakes (Dec. 6, 9 p.m., UPtv;debuted Nov. 17)
Stars: Cindy Busby, Erin Karpluk, Corey Loranger, Kristian Bruun
Contains: Bakery in jeopardy, baking competition, rival sisters
Official synopsis: “When their family bakery may have to close its doors right before Christmas, rival sisters Kim and Gina must team up in a national baking competition to win the grand prize. Thrown into a world of fierce competitors and a ticking clock, it will take a Christmas miracle to save the bakery, though they may discover a prize much larger than they had hoped for.”
Write Before Christmas (Nov. 23, 6 p.m., Hallmark; debuted Nov. 17)
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley
Contains: Old-school card writing, pop star
Official synopsis: “Jessica sends Christmas cards to those special to her — the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging popstar, the teacher that inspired her, and her friend who always tells the truth.”
Random Acts of Christmas (Dec. 16, 10 p.m., Lifetime; debuted Nov. 17)
Stars: Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry, Patrick Duffy, Jaclyn Smith
Contains: Investigative journalism rivalry, roller-coaster romance
Official description: “While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist Sydney (Cahill) meets a competing reporter, Cole (McGarry), who ignites her Christmas spirit and captures her heart, but may not be the man he claims to be.”
Holiday Hearts (Nov. 21 at 9 p.m., HMM)
Stars: Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell
Contains: Yuletide shindig, babysitting bonding
Official synopsis: “While planning the family Christmas gala, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. While finding their Christmas spirit, will there be some romance along the way?”
The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix, streaming; debuted Nov. 21)
Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, Jean-Michel Le Gal
Contains: Fish-out-of-Middle Ages comedy, unlikely connection between knight and science teacher
Official synopsis: “After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.”
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (Nov. 23 at 8 p.m., Hallmark)
Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, Priscilla Presley
Contains: Holiday homecoming, Elvis-themed Christmas, overwhelmed widowed dad
Official Synopsis: “World-traveler Harper returns to Memphis for the holidays and nannies for wealthy widower Owen while awaiting news about a job overseas. As they grow close, Harper encourages Owen to break out of his routine and spend more time with his children, while Owen encourages Harper to have confidence. Harper and Owen prepare for a joint event at Graceland featuring a fundraiser for Owen’s company and an Elvis at Christmas exhibit Harper is producing. They develop feelings for each other, Harper realizes how much she enjoys living near family and must decide if her home for the holidays will be her forever home.”
Magical Christmas Shoes (Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Lifetime)
Stars: Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan
Contains: Magical Christmas shoes?
Official description: “A pair of magical shoes step into Kayla Hummel’s (Karpluk) holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love, too.”