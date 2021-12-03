Let's make a Christmas TV movie! (...Or not?)

When the two walk back to set after the interview, a set decorator lugging a Christmas tree on his shoulder suddenly wheels around, swinging the tree violently in their direction. Jessica screams, "Look out!" and tackles Trevor out of harm's way, sending them both into a pile of fake snow. They linger on the ground for a beat, looking into each other's eyes before shaking it off. Trevor thanks her from saving him from "death by Christmas tree" and, after seeing her wince as she dusts herself off, asks if she's okay. She pulls a piece of crumpled mistletoe from her pocket, which, as she explains, was given to her to remind her to keep love in her heart. "In preventing death by Christmas tree, I have caused death of mistletoe," she quips. Watching the incident unfold are Kayla and Kevin, who notice sparks between the pair and make it their mission to play matchmakers in real life, just as they do in Chris Meets Christmas.