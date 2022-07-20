"I have a low opinion of these billionaires," the actress notes.

Christine Baranski says she worked an Elon Musk dis into The Good Fight series finale

The moment, captured by photographer Sinna Nasseri, showed the Good Fight star aiming laser beams of disdain in Musk's direction during the event — and it immediately went viral. Soon after, Baranski's daughter presented her with a framed print of the image, to her obvious delight.

"The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner," Baranski tells EW. "I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, 'Oh my God, it's Elon Musk.' I basically said [to my friend], 'I don't know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?' I'm an environmentalist. I must have at some point turned back and looked, but I did not pose for that picture."

Christine Barankski; Elon Musk Christine Baranski, icon; Elon Musk, billionaire | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

Baranski, who is very open about her "low opinion" of billionaires, adds that she was able to vent some of her frustrations about them in the final season of The Good Fight — thanks to a character named Neil Gross (John Benjamin Hickey), the founder of Chumhum, the series' version of Google.

"We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight. Neil Gross is in the second-to-last episode," reports Baranski, who plays lawyer and liberal activist Diane Lockhart. "And I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I've added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode."

Readers, I wish you could have heard the regal, defiant cackle Baranski unleashed after that last sentence. It's so perfect I may make it my ring tone.

The sixth and final season of The Good Fight premieres Sept. 8 on Paramount+.

