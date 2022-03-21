Addams Family alum Christina Ricci joins Wednesday as new character

It's been about three decades since Ricci starred in the Addams Family film franchise.

Immortal souls (and mortal ones too), rejoice! Christina Ricci has joined the cast of Wednesday, Netflix's upcoming live-action series based on the beloved Addams Family character.

The actress, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 Addams Family film and its 1993 sequel, will portray an "exciting new character" this time around — in other words, not a grown-up Wednesday. Details are being kept under wraps, though we know Ricci will be a series regular.

Wednesday, an eight-episode coming-of-age comedy, will feature Jenna Ortega (You, Scream 5) in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez. The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Issac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu, and George Burcea.

ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES Christina Ricci in 'Addams Family Values' | Credit: Everett Collection

Inspired by the creepy, kooky, and altogether ooky family created by cartoonist Charles Addams, Wednesday hails from showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, as well as director and executive producer Tim Burton.

The show is billed as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" that will follow the sardonic teen during her studies at Nevermore Academy. Per the plot description, "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ricci's recent credits include the TV series Yellowjackets, Rick and Morty, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and the films Monstrous, The Matrix Resurrections, and Percy Vs Goliath.