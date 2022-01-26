"In my defense, it was a small town in New Jersey."

Christina Ricci almost got the kids she was babysitting arrested after making them egg a rival's house

Christina Ricci: respected performer, fan-favorite Yellowjackets star, and... former leader of a children's crime ring that operated for one night only?

The actress, who broke out at a young age starring in the films Mermaids and The Addams Family, has opened up about a hilarious experience she had on one of her early non-Hollywood jobs, during which she, at age 12, made a band of kids she was babysitting egg a rival's house.

Christina Ricci Christina Ricci revealed her former teen babysitting job 'almost got the kids arrested.' | Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

"I almost got the kids arrested, and I never babysat after that," she said, recalling one of her first gigs on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"In my defense," she added, "it was a small town in New Jersey, and I was babysitting kids that were in the grade beneath me, so, not a huge age difference, which was probably a poor judgment call on the parents' part."

She went on to say she'd been "feuding with this other girl who lived down the street," and concocted a plan to put the children in their pajamas before taking them out to toss the eggs at her home.

"The dad came running out from behind the house with a baseball bat, and everyone screamed and we ran back to the house," she said. "I put the dog on the leash so I could pretend that we were just walking the dog and I was afraid to walk the dog at night alone so I [said that I] 'had the kids come with me, and we saw this really scary group of kids egging your house, sir, and we ran.'"

Ricci said that nobody believed the story. But she has earned critical and audience praise for her entirely believable portrayal of the devilishly clever Misty on Showtime's Yellowjackets, which flashes forward and backward in time as it follows both the teen and adult versions of the members of a girls' high school soccer team forced to survive in the middle of the woods after their plane crash-lands in the wilderness.

Watch Ricci discuss her chaotic babysitting gig in the video above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.