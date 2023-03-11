Mad Men star Christina Hendricks engaged to camera operator George Bianchini

The two worked together on the crime dramedy Good Girls.

They said yes!

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks announced Friday on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, camera operator George Bianchini, popped the question to one another and are now engaged to be married.

Alongside a picture of her and her love, Hendricks wrote, "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever."

The couple worked together on the NBC series Good Girls, which aired from 2018 to 2021. Hendricks played housewife-turned-criminal Beth Boland on the show, and Bianchini worked behind the camera. According to Page Six, the two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted out at Christian Siriano's "People Are People" exhibition in 2021.

Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years; the two split in 2019.

Several famous friends shared their delight with Hendricks' engagement news Friday, with Good Girls costar Mae Whitman commenting, "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!"

"Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both," Kat Dennings added.

Mad Men alums also wished their former costar congratulations. January Jones commented, "Yayayayayayay!" while Alison Brie wrote, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!" Fellow actors Debi Mazar, Anna Camp, and David Arquette chimed in as well.

In addition to her impending nuptials, Hendricks has more television projects in the pipeline. She'll lend her voice to Netflix's animated series Agent Elvis later this month, and she's set to play Mrs. St. George in a series adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel The Buccaneers for Apple TV+.