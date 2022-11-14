Christina Applegate has Married… With Children reunion in first public appearance since MS diagnosis

Can we get a "Whoa Bundy!"?

Christina Applegate reunited with her Married… With Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino on Monday while accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sagal and Faustino, who played Applegate's TV mom and brother, Peggy and Bud, on the beloved sitcom, both made heartfelt speeches on the Emmy-winning actress' behalf.

The Walk of Fame ceremony marked Applegate's first public appearance since she disclosed her MS diagnosis last year, and Sagal reiterated her love and support. "You're not alone," she said. "We're all here. We love you."

Faustino recalled the first time he met Applegate, during a Married… With Children screen test, and heralded her "fearlessness."

Christina Applegate, David Faustino, and Katey Sagal reunite on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Christina Applegate, David Faustino, and Katey Sagal reunite on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

In her own emotional speech, Applegate thanked her daughter and fans. "The most important person in this world is my daughter," she said. "You are so much more than even you know… I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. Thank you for standing by me through all of this."

Applegate learned that she had multiple sclerosis during production of the third and final season of Dead to Me. Costar Linda Cardellini, whom Applegate previously called her "champion" and "warrior" on set, and series creator Liz Feldman were also in attendance Monday.

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Applegate said she was determined to finish the final season after production shut down for a few months so she could seek treatment.

"I had an obligation to Liz and to Linda, to our story," the Emmy winner said. "The powers that be were like, 'Let's just stop. We don't need to finish it. Let's put a few episodes together.' I said, 'No. We're going to do it, but we're going to do it on my terms.'"

Dead to Me season 3 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Watch Applegate's Walk of Fame ceremony above.

