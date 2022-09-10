The world of Willow just gained another star and a Nov. 30 release date.

Christian Slater has joined the cast of the Disney+ sequel series that reunites some of the original team behind the George Lucas and Ron Howard 1988 fantasy adventure, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. It's unclear what role the Mr. Robot actor will play, but he said it was a "dream come true" to be cast in the revival of the cult fantasy flick.

The Willow series was first announced in October 2020, with Jon M. Chu directing original stars Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley as the titular sorcerer and Sorsha respectively. At the time, the series was described as taking place "years after the events of the original Willow film" and will "introduce all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Christian Slater attends the NBCU FYC House "Dr. Death" carpet at NBCU FYC House on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Christian Slater; Warwick Davis on 'Willow' | Credit: David Livingston/Getty; disney+

Slater isn't the only new addition to Willow: Ruby Cruz plays Sorsha's daughter Kit, while Ellie Bamber co-stars as kitchen maid Dove. Solo actress Erin Kellyman is also on board as an aspiring knight named Jade. Together, they gather an unlikely crew of adventurers, who set out to rescue Kit's missing twin brother.

Disney also shared a trailer for the adventure series on Saturday that's heavy on action and introductions of the new characters. We also get plenty of Davis' Willow, who is sought out by Kit and her scrappy crew. "The world needs you again," she tells the sorcerer, "it needs your magic." Familiar faces abound as Willow leads them "beyond the edge of our world," with trolls rearing their ugly, hairy heads and precocious Brownies Rool (Kevin Pollak) and Franjean (Rick Overton) reuniting with our hero.

Also, Willow wields a flamethrower? Watch it below.

"Making the series really put the pressure on because you've got a huge responsibility to make it the very best it can be for all those people who have supported it and are passionate about it," Davis told EW in August. "You don't want to let them down because they'll soon tell you. So, that kept us on our game."

"What I think is really well done about [the TV show] is that it manages to transition what was happening with the film and bring it forward," adds Whalley. "It brings everything along with it into a new time and a new place, but you don't feel like there's a big jump cut or anything. It feels very organic."

The Willow series will cast its spell on Disney+ on Nov. 30.

