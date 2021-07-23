Christian Slater reacts to Chris Evans' viral tweet about him: 'That was definitely a surprise'

Christian Slater still has no idea why Chris Evans recently tweeted about him being named Christian Slater, but he's cool with it.

During a Thursday evening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Anthony Anderson asked Slater about the now infamous Evans tweet that got the Mr. Robot alum's name trending, wondering how it came about.

"First off, I think Chris Evans does not need to tweet drunk and high at the same time again," Anderson said. "But do you know why he tweeted this about you? Or for you?"

"I have no idea," Slater replied, appearing remotely from Miami. "That was definitely a surprise — a pleasant one."

On July 1, Evans somewhat randomly tweeted, "If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess 'Christian Slater'."

It certainly can't hurt to have the former Captain America tweeting about how your 1980s look totally fits your name, but another benefit? It had sway with Slater's teen daughter, the actor said.

"It's the only time my daughter, who's 19, has ever been impressed with anything I've ever done," Slater said of his eldest, Eliana Sophia.

Slater's other daughter, Lena, who's just a toddler, crashed Slater's interview (with daddy's invite) as he was discussing his new Peacock series Dr. Death.

Check out that adorable moment, Slater's unique Christopher Walken impression, and more in the video below.