As the debut of Selena: The Series in December inches closer, Netflix has released the show's first official trailer. The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos portrays Selena Quintanilla Perez, the Queen of Tejano Music, on the nine-episode bio-drama set to premiere on Dec. 4.

Quintanilla Perez was a top-selling Mexican-American singer who was murdered by fan club president Yolanda Saldivar in 1995, just shy of her 24th birthday. During her lifetime, she broke many barriers in the male-dominated Tejano genre, like earning a Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Mexican-American album, marking the first time a female artist won in that category.

"I can't tell you exactly the time frame we will cover but I can say we have a lot of special surprises coming up," creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora tells EW exclusively. "Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family's journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig. Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You'll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don't know about the Quintanillas."

Selena: The Series costars Madison Taylor Baez, who plays Selena in the show's earlier scenes. The Quintanilla family will be portrayed by Ricardo Chavira, as Selena's father, Abraham; Seidy Lopez, as her the singer's mother, Marcella; Gabriel Chavarria, who stars as her brother, A.B.; and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette, who served as series executive producer. Selena's husband Chris Perez will be played by On My Block star Julio Macias.

Watch the trailer in full above.

