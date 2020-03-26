Chrissy's Court is in session in first trailer for Chrissy Teigen's Quibi show

Chrissy's Court will now come to order.

Quibi has dropped the first trailer for its court show starring Chrissy Teigen, giving us our first real look at Teigen as a judge (and her mom, Pepper Thai, as the court's bailiff). It seems the job takes some getting used to — particularly the attire.

"I'm fully naked under here," Teigen quips in the trailer. "I think that's the hardest part about being a judge. It's so hot."

Chrissy's Court sees Teigen presiding over real small claims cases, Judge Judy-style, with final and legally binding verdicts. The show's tagline teases that "No claim is too small" for Teigen — as demonstrated on Twitter earlier today, when she presided over users' "petty ass disputes" (her words) and offered her rulings.

Quibi is a new mobile-based streaming service offering content in "quick bites" of 10 minutes or less. Other shows coming to the platform include a Singled Out reboot featuring Keke Palmer, the thriller Survive starring Sophie Turner, and a whole lot more. Quibi launches April 6 and is now available for pre-order; you can sign up now at Quibi.com to get a 90-day free trial, as well as three bonus episodes of Chrissy's Court if you sign up before launch day.

