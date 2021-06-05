Chrissy Teigen exits Never Have I Ever guest role in wake of cyberbullying controversy

Never Have I Ever Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Never has Chrissy Teigen ever appeared on Netflix's Never Have I Ever — and it will stay that way for the time being. The model has exited a role in season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, a decision that comes in the wake of controversy over alleged cyberbullying by Teigen.

"Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever," a spokesperson for the show told EW in a statement. "The role is expected to be recast."

EW has also reached out to Teigen's representatives for comment.

Created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she deals with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating romantic relationships. The show also features celebrities performing voiceover narration, which was likely Teigen's role before her exit. (Season 1 featured tennis legend John McEnroe and Andy Samberg as narrators.) The second season is slated to premiere on Netflix in July.

Chrissy Teigen, Never Have I ever Chrissy Teigen; Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young in 'Never Have I Ever' | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Controversy emerged around Teigen in May after Courtney Stodden claimed that Teigen had repeatedly harassed them online. Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, first came to media attention in 2011 when they married then-50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at age 16. (Stodden and Hutchison divorced in 2020; Stodden has since said they were "groomed" by the actor.)

In an interview with The Daily Beast last month, Stodden said that numerous celebrities bullied and harassed them at that time, specifically citing Teigen, who Stodden claimed told them to commit suicide in private messages.

"[Teigen] wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden said. "And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies."

Teigen, who briefly quit Twitter earlier this year due to online harassment toward herself, subsequently apologized to Stodden in a series of tweets.

"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

Stodden later responded to Teigen's apology, writing, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," adding that they remain blocked by Teigen on Twitter. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

