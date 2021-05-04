Watch Chrissy Metz expertly shoot down Ken Jeong's This Is Us reunion guess on The Masked Singer

It's her first time appearing on The Masked Singer, but Chrissy Metz is already a pro. Namely, she knows that panelist Ken Jeong is probably wrong about his guess for Black Swan.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night's episode, Jeong suggests that the star behind the Black Swan is Metz' This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore because of a clue referring to New Hampshire. Needless to say, she's not having it.

"A little reunion, This Is Us meets The Masked Singer," he offers, which gets a big laugh out of Metz in the clip. "I don't want to burst your bubble, sugar, but she grew up in Florida. She might have been born in New Hampshire," Metz says.

Though, to Jeong's credit, fellow panelist Robin Thicke admits that on The Masked Singer, "If she's driven through New Hampshire, they'll use it [as a clue]."

Wednesday's episode sees the competition heat up, as the Final Six sing for the golden mask trophy. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new "The Spicy 6" episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, May 5 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

