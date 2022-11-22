The teen was hospitalized, and his vehicle was totaled.

Grayson Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best injured in car crash ahead of parents' sentencing

Grayson Chrisley, the teenager known for appearing on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best alongside his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, was hospitalized earlier this month after being injured in a car crash in Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Grayson, 16, sustained injuries when he drove into the back of a stopped vehicle on Nov. 12. In the wake of the collision, he was unable to recall anything from the accident, possibly due to a head injury, and an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Photos published by TMZ on Monday showed that the teen's truck was severely damaged, with a cracked hood and crushed windshield.

Grayson's father, real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley, also addressed the crash on the Nov. 17 episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he said. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate." He added that traffic "was lined up for miles and miles" and that his son's vehicle was "totaled."

Grayson has appeared on Chrisley Knows Best since the USA Network series debuted in 2014. Last year, an episode featured him driving his new truck for the first time.

News of Grayson's crash emerged hours before his parents were sentenced to years-long prison terms after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years on Monday, and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven.

