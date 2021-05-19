Why should a little death by strangulation prevent the homecoming we all want and need from Days of Our Lives?

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has agreed to reprise her (dead) role as Jordan on the NBC sudser — and EW has the exclusive first look.

Stause, who was killed off the soap in 2020, will appear in two episodes airing next Monday and Tuesday as the ghostly "guilty conscience" of her brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). It's time for Ben to make a decision about his future with Ciara.

Days of Our Lives Credit: NBC

"I really love the cast and crew over at Days of our Lives, and anytime I getting to pop in is always so much fun!" Stause tells EW. "My favorite thing about daytime, and Days in particular, is that the door is always open for characters to reappear no matter how they left. In Jordan's case, death by strangulation has not kept her away. Ha!"

Days of Our Lives Credit: NBC

Stause is a daytime drama vet, having begun her career on ABC's All My Children before jumping to Days in 2013. She had a brief stint on CBS' The Young and the Restless in 2016 before turning to the NBC daytime drama.

In 2019, Stause found fans she didn't realize she had by joining Selling Sunset, an unscripted show on Netflix that follows a chichi real estate firm in Los Angeles. Stause quickly became the show's breakout star. It's about to stream its fourth season.

In 2020, Stause competed in the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars. She came in eighth place.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. It was recently announced that the soap has been renewed for two more years, through its 58th season.