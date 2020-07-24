Chrishell Stause opens up about Justin Hartley divorce in Selling Sunset season 3 trailer

"The crazy way in which this went down. People want answers, I want answers."

So says an emotional Chrishell Stause in the juicy season 3 trailer for Netflix's Selling Sunset.

When news broke in November that This Is Us actor Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage, fans were naturally curious if the actress-turned-realtor would address the situation on her reality series.

The sneak peek promises to deliver, previewing heart-to-hearts and even confrontations about the couple's separation. Add to that all the other developments from the Oppenheim Group — Christine Quinn's upcoming wedding, Heather Rae Young's romance with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, former best friends Strause and Mary Fitzgerald's further deteriorating relationship — and it seems like season 3 has the makings of must-watch reality TV.

And would it be Selling Sunset if Strause isn't starting beefs with everyone else? But according to her in the trailer: "I never start the drama, I just finish it."

The upcoming installment also looks to be even more glamorous than past seasons. Not only will viewers get the usual glimpses at multimillion-dollar mansions touted by the realtors, the teaser is also giving us a glimpse of just how over-the-top and lavish Quinn's wedding will be.

Season 3 of Selling Sunset premieres globally Aug. 7. Watch the new trailer above.