The comedian meant to poke fun at Smith's 2015 film Concussion but instead referenced 2022's Emancipation.

One of Chris Rock's jokes about Will Smith has been edited out of his new Netflix comedy special, Selective Outrage, after he fumbled the punchline.

The comedian told a series of jokes about Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during his livestreamed stand-up set on March 4. However, one of Rock's jabs — which centered around an alleged conversation that he had with Smith about hosting the 2016 Oscars — did not make the final cut because he confused two of the actor's films.

"Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars — I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of s--- ever!" Rock said in the special. Realizing his mistake, he corrected himself: "No, not Emancipation. I f---ed up the joke."

Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrage. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore Chris Rock | Credit: Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix

Rock's quip was intended to reference Smith's 2015 sports biopic, Concussion, in which the actor played a forensic pathologist who goes head-to-head with the NFL as it attempts to thwart his research into how chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brain degeneration affects football players. Instead, Rock name-checked Smith's historical drama Emancipation, which was released this past December.

The joke has been now edited out of the replay version of the special currently streaming on Netflix, EW can confirm.

After the mix-up, Rock pressed on, this time correctly naming the film. "She started this s---," he said. "She said that me, a f---ing grown-ass man, should quit his job because, 'My husband didn't get nominated for Concussion.'"

Pinkett Smith was among a group of Hollywood stars who boycotted the 2016 Oscars, which Rock hosted, due to the ceremony's lack of diversity in its nominees. The controversy led to the creation of the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite and later to the Academy implementinng new voting rules for its members.

Last year, Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife while presenting at the 94th Academy Awards. A source recently told PEOPLE that Smith is still "remorseful" and has attempted to reach out to Rock in the months following the altercation, adding, "He's tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.