The comedian and actor almost said no to FX's Fargo for the same reason.

Chris Rock explains why he turned down 'a couple offers' to be on The Sopranos

Fargo type TV Show network FX genre Drama

Crime

Anthology

Chris Rock almost didn't star on FX's Fargo season 4 because "sometimes you can respect something so much, you don't even want to be a part of it," he told The Hollywood Reporter, and that same sentiment that actually kept him from ever appearing on HBO's The Sopranos.

The comedian gave the revelation during the 2021 THR Drama Actor Roundtable, which included Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, The Crown's Josh O'Connor, Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors, Small Axe's John Boyega, and moderator Lacey Rose, that while The Chris Rock Show was still on HBO, "I got a couple of offers to be on The Sopranos, and I was like, 'I like it too much, I don't want to spoil it.'"

Fargo, The Sopranos (L-R) Chris Rock in 'Fargo;' James Gandolfini in 'The Sopranos' | Credit: FX; Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

So what made the Fargo offer from creator Noah Hawley any different?

"I saw how he handled Bokeem Woodbine," said Rock, referencing the Dead Presidents actor's Emmy-nominated turn as Mike Milligan in season 2 of the FX anthology series. "Sometimes people do amazing work and then when they handle Black people, it's horrible. But with [Hawley], I saw how he handled Bokeem and I was like, 'I can totally be in your hands.'"

Bringing things full circle, Rock previously told EW his Fargo character Loy Cannon was "Tony Soprano-esque," meaning the show allowed him to actually play the crime boss rather than guest star opposite one.

Related content: