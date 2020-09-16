Chris Rock weighs in on Jimmy Fallon blackface impression: 'He didn't mean anything'

In a new interview with the New York Times , Rock gave Fallon the benefit of the doubt, saying, "Hey, man, I'm friends with Jimmy. Jimmy's a great guy. And he didn't mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn't matter, but it does. And I don't think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn't."

When pressed about whether people are going too far in calling for instances of blackface to be removed from existing movies and TV shows, Rock said, "If I say they are, then I'm the worst guy in the world. There's literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain't cool, okay? That's my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It's so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. 'I just assumed you liked cancer.' No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you're against."