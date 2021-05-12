Chris Rock recalls heartbreaking premonition before Chris Farley's death: 'I knew'

The friendship between Chris Rock and Chris Farley stretched across seven years from the time the comedian joined Saturday Night Live in 1990 and in a new interview with Esquire, Rock opened up about the last time he saw his close pal.

During a video segment called "Explain This," Rock reminisced about a performance during one of his first comedy tours at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, sharing how numerous famous faces turned up to support him, including Madonna and comedy legend Richard Pryor. He then showed off a picture of the foursome who have become known as "The Bad Boys of SNL": himself, Farley, David Spade, and Adam Sandler.

Saturday Night Live Chris Farley and Chris Rock during an episode of Saturday Night Live | Credit: Raymond Bonar/NBCU Photo Bank

"This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive," Rock says about the photo. "I would see him one more time — I did a gig in Chicago — we tried to hang out afterward," he continued, explaining that part of the reason he couldn't spend more time with his friend was because of the intensity of Farley's addiction. "I remember we were at this apartment, he was showing me his apartment. I leave and I see him out the window and I was like, 'that's probably the last time I'm going to see him. I knew."

Farley died of a heroin overdose in December 2017, but the actor has remained a prominent fixture in the comedy community thanks to his memorable roles and unique talent. And there's no doubt that if Farley hadn't passed away so early, he would've stayed friends with his "bad boy" SNL costars who have all remained close thanks to collaborating on the show for so many years.

"Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley — we shared an office at Saturday Night Live," Rock revealed in the video, highlighting just how tightknit the foursome were. "We called it a dorm. We're friends to this day."