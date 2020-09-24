Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion to anchor SNL premiere

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

The season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live will Rock.

Chris Rock is set to host the first new episode of NBC's late-night sketch series, the network announced on Thursday. Megan Thee Stallion will serve as musical guest. The episode airs live coast-to-coast on Oct. 3.

Rock, who anchors the fourth season of FX's Fargo, will host SNL for the third time, previously emceeing in 1996 and 2014, though he has made numerous cameos over the year. He was a cast member from 1990 to 1993.

SNL recently announced that Jim Carrey has signed on to impersonate Joe Biden this season, replacing Woody Harrelson, who handles the duties last year. Jason Sudeikis played Biden while he was in office as VP.

SNL will be back in its Studio 8H home in Rockefeller Center for the premiere, though no word on whether there will be any type of audience. The last live episode aired in March, before SNL halted production due to the pandemic. Three more episodes aired later in the season, which featured the cast filming bits remotely.

