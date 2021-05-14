The star of the new 'Saw' movie stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Thursday and ended up laughing about their lack of responsibility for the 2021 award ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel and Chris Rock bond over not hosting the Oscars this year: 'Wasn't me!'

"Wasn't me!" Rock said with a laugh on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"It was a really weird feeling of relief to not have been involved in that at all," said Kimmel, who did host the infamous 2017 ceremony where Best Picture was mistakenly given to La La Land before being correctly reattributed to Moonlight.

"I was like a backseat driver," Rock, who hosted the awards show in 2005 and 2016, said of watching this year's event. "My father used to say, 'Break! Break!' I was like, 'Joke! Joke!'"

The two had just been discussing Rock's work on the new Saw movie, which Rock says began when he suggested to Lionsgate that they add some humor into the iconic horror series.

"It's like the opposite of your conversation with the people at Saw," Kimmel pointed out. "Somebody must have gone to the Oscars and gone, 'Have you considered subtracting all the humor from the Oscars?'"

