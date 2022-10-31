The comedian said he's been "resting up like crazy" but is doing okay in an update shared via Instagram on Sunday. "Thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!" Redd wrote. "For any shows I missed, I'll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU!"

Redd promised to be "back up talking some good sh-- very soon." He also disputed reports that he was robbed during the altercation. "Nobody snatched my chain bro!" Redd added in a follow-up Story. "Y'all will just write anything!"

Chris Redd Chris Redd | Credit: J. Countess/Getty Images

Redd was attacked Wednesday night in Greenwich Village after he exited his vehicle and made his way to the famed Comedy Cellar, the New York City Police Department confirmed to EW. An unknown assailant punched him in the nose and fled the scene. Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for minor injuries.

The comedian recently announced his departure from SNL in September after five seasons. Redd joined the sketch comedy show in 2017 and won an Emmy the following year for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "Come Back Barack," a win he shares with co-writers Kenan Thompson, Will Stephen, and composer Eli Brueggemann. He was best known for his impressions of Kanye West and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, among others. His special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? premieres Nov. 3 on HBO Max.

Chris Redd instagram story Credit: Chris Redd/Instagram