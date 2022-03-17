But the comedian notes that "there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of."

SNL star Chris Redd says jokes about Kanye West-Pete Davidson drama may 'start flying soon'

Saturday Night Live has been treading lightly when it comes to addressing Kanye West's very public feud with cast member Pete Davidson over his relationship with Ye's ex Kim Kardashian. But it sounds like it's only a matter of time before the drama makes its way onto the Studio 8H stage.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, SNL star Chris Redd said the jokes may "start flying soon." Redd, who has impersonated West (now legally known as Ye) in sketches, also discussed the complicated layers of the Kanye-Pete quarrel, clarifying that his impersonations aren't intended to belittle West's mental health struggles.

"When it comes to Ye, I'm always of the mind that that I'll make fun," Redd said. "Look, I was raised joking. You clown. You clown people. That's kind of how we come up. We're from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of. Like, I'm not making fun of his mental health."

Redd cited his own mental health issues, adding, "I'm very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. [Ye's] irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it's never those things."

As far as Redd and the show not yet addressing the beef, he said, "When it's gotten really public and tight, it's just better not to put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to."

That said, Redd is still a comedian, and "really tired of sitting on these jokes."

He continued: "I think Pete's handling it well and you know, he's starting to talk again… So I think these jokes gonna start flying soon. You always wanna make sure on both sides of it, even though me and Ye aren't friends, I want the best for that dude too. I'm still a fan of his music, you know? I hope that he like learns how to handle this, so they could just move on with their lives. But yeah, it's not interesting to me to stir the pot on something that's just unhealthy."

Davidson has been dating Kardashian since last fall, following her SNL hosting debut. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. She was declared legally single earlier this month and dropped "West" from her last name.

West meanwhile has been expressing his disapproval of his ex's relationship on social media and through his music, rapping about "beating [Davidson's] ass" in his new song "Eazy" and releasing an accompanying music video in which he buries a claymation Davidson.

