Redd, the eighth cast member to leave since May, called being part of SNL "the experience of a lifetime."

Chris Redd and his Mayor Eric Adams impression won't be returning to SNL

Saturday Night Live is nothing if not a revolving door for comedic talent, and another cast mate has made his inevitable exit. After five seasons, Chris Redd is leaving SNL, EW has confirmed.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Chris Redd "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Chris Redd said after announcing he would be leaving the sketch series after five seasons. | Credit: getty

Joining in 2017, Redd went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics the following year for co-writing "Come Back Barack," a trophy he shared with co-writers Kenan Thompson and Will Stephen, and composer Eli Brueggemann.

He also built up a repertoire of impressions including Kanye West, Sen. Cory Booker, and a swaggtastic take on New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Despite losing eight cast members, SNL will add at least four new ones: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

"This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult but also really exciting because there's new people and things are changing and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels said after the show picked up another Outstanding Variety Series Emmy.

As for Redd, he'll be booked and busy for the foreseeable future. In addition to his HBO Max comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, premiering later this year, Redd is also attached to star in the feature film Cyber Monday, currently in development at Universal.

Related content: