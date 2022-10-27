He was on his way to perform at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village when an unknown assailant punched him.

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd attacked outside comedy club in New York City

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was attacked Wednesday night in Manhattan, the New York City Police Department has confirmed to EW.

According to an NYPD report, Redd arrived at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village around 9:40 p.m. ET. He exited his vehicle and was on his way to the iconic comedy club when an unknown assailant punched him in the nose, causing it to bleed. The man then fled in an unclear direction. The police are still investigating the incident.

Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was examined and treated for minor injuries.

Representatives for Redd did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

After five seasons on SNL, for which he became famous for his impressions of notable figures like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and actor Will Smith (he did a parody of Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap), Redd announced he would not be returning to the iconic sketch show in September.

His new comedy special, Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, premieres Nov. 3 on HBO Max.

