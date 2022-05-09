Chris Pratt can't even trust his own memory in first look at action-thriller The Terminal List

A few years back, director Antoine Fuqua and his Magnificent Seven star Chris Pratt were surprised to discover that they were both pursuing rights to writer Jack Carr's 2018 conspiracy-thriller The Terminal List. "Chris calls me, and he goes, 'Hey, Terminal List,'" Fuqua tells EW. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm trying to get it.' He goes, 'Well, why don't I get it and then we just do it together?' I was like, 'Let's go!' It couldn't have been a better fit."

On Prime Video's eight-episode adaptation of Carr's book, Pratt plays a Navy SEAL named James Reece whose platoon is wiped out when a mission goes disastrously awry. After returning to the US, Pratt's memory of events is contradicted by evidence presented to him by the military.

The Terminal List Chris Pratt in 'The Terminal List' | Credit: Amazon Studios

"It's a psychological action-thriller that leaves you guessing whether or not a person is dealing with reality," Fuqua says. "He has to not only navigate his way through the conspiracy of what's happening to him in real-life, but what's happening in his mind."

Pratt's costars include Riley Keough, who plays Reece's wife Lauren, and Friday Night Lights alum Taylor Kitsch, who portrays a former Navy SEAL and Reece's closest friend, Ben.

The Terminal List Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in 'The Terminal List' | Credit: Amazon Studios

"Ben is with James every step of the way as he tries [to] understand what happened on that mission," says writer and executive producer David DiGilio. "Taylor was excited to move back into the arena he had explored in Lone Survivor, but to do it with a brand new type of character. [Ben is] a guy who had moved out of SEALS into the black side of operations and who might use some less-than-above-board tactics to help his friend."

The Terminal List Credit: Amazon Studios

The cast also includes Jeanne Tripplehorn, Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Constance Wu, who plays a journalist called Katie Buranek.

"Katie Buranek is a character who is near and dear to the author Jack Carr and to myself," DiGilio tells EW. "My mom's actually a reporter and editor in DC and I have always wanted to explore a character in this world. We live in a time when it is becoming harder and harder to understand the nature of truth and Constance, I think, gravitated towards this character because of that."

The Terminal List Credit: Amazon Studios

Fuqua, who executive produces alongside DiGilio, directed the first episode, which opens with an intense fire fight set in a network of subterranean tunnels.

"That was quite a task to do," he says. "We had to build all that on the Paramount lot and it was full of water and all that kind of stuff. Outside of Chris, a lot of those guys in the tunnel were [real] Navy SEALS. It was exciting to see how they move and behave."

Since publishing The Terminal List, Carr has written several more books set in the same world and Fuqua hopes the TV version will continue on past the initial season.

The Terminal List Chris Pratt | Credit: Amazon Studios

"Absolutely, absolutely," he says. "Me and Chris, we always saw this as one big movie. In fact, if I'd had the time, I would have done every episode with Chris as one big film. So it would be fun to continue on with the story."

The Terminal List premieres on Prime Video July 1. See exclusive first look images from the show above.

