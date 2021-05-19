Get ready for The Awesome Album.

Chris Pratt's Parks and Recreation band Mouse Rat are releasing a real album

Parks and Recreation Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Mouse Rat is out of the bag.

The fictional band fronted by Chris Pratt (as Andy Dwyer) on NBC's beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation is releasing an actual album.

The news comes on the 10th anniversary of the funeral for Li'l Sebastian, the miniature horse beloved by everyone in the series' setting of Pawnee, Ind. Parks and Rec fans will no doubt recall that Mouse Rat performed a tribute to the tiny equine at the memorial ceremony titled "5,000 Candles In the Wind," featuring lyrics like "Here's the part that hurts the most/Humans cannot ride a ghost."

That song is out now digitally, and you can watch a video for it below.

PARKS AND RECREATION Chris Pratt as Mouse Rat frontman Andy Dwyer on 'Parks and Recreation' | Credit: Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mouse Rat's full-length LP, The Awesome Album, drops Aug. 27 via Dualtone Music Group, in partnership with Entertainment 720 (the company founded by Aziz Ansari's character, Tom Haverford).

"Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford," Dualtone president Paul Roper said in a statement rife with Parks and Rec references. "From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom's Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720's hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory."

The Awesome Album features 15 tracks, including "Catch Your Dream," which features Duke Silver (a.k.a. Ron Swanson, played by Nick Offerman).

Wilco fans, take note: Scott Tanner of the Pawnee band Land Ho! (a.k.a. Jeff Tweedy) added two tracks to the album.

The full Awesome Album tracklist is:

5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian) The Pit Sex Hair Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver) Two Birds Holding Hands Ann Song The Way You Look Tonight Menace Ball Remember Get A Kick Out Of You Tonight I've Got You Under My Skin Only Have Eyes For You Pickled Ginger (performed by Land Ho!) Cold Water (Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: