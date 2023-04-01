The Super Mario Bros. Movie star and host Jimmy Fallon competed in their very own Mario Party match filled with trivia, coins, and a secret sauce ready to rain on them from a warp pipe.

Watch Mario Bros.' Chris Pratt try not to get doused with a 'mysterious substance' in Tonight Show quiz game

Wahoo! Chris Pratt put his gamer credibility on the line in a round of The Tonight Show's "Pop Quiz" on Friday.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star went head-to-head against host Jimmy Fallon in their very own wacky Mario Party–inspired match in which they answered general video-game trivia while sporting helmets with spiked plungers glued on top.

Its rules were simple: Answer the question correctly, and the opponent's chair would be lifted closer to an overhead warp pipe filled with a poppable "mysterious substance." If the player got the question wrong, however, their opponent would send them further skyward.

Things started out well for Pratt when he was asked to name one of the six games inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in 2015. Making a very on-brand choice, he selected Super Mario Bros. and steered clear of the warp pipe.

But not for long, because Fallon, a self-described "Nintendo nerd," successfully named Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto as the creator of Mario and Donkey Kong, nudging Pratt toward impending doom.

For his next question, Pratt was asked by game master Steve Higgins to identify the "educational game" in which a family travels across 1800s America.

"I'm gonna phone a friend on this: myself," Pratt replied, holding his hand up to his ear in the shape of a telephone. "Hello? Yeah, I think it's [The] Oregon Trail?"

Correct! "I played that in school!" Pratt remarked. "You died of a snake bite."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1827 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Pratt, announcer Steve Higgins, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Pop Quiz” on Friday, March 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC) Chris Pratt, Steve Higgins, and Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Pratt and Fallon took turns launching each other closer to their respective warp pipes before things took a turn for the worse when Pratt was asked to name the fourth Pac-Man ghost in addition to Inky, Blinky, Pinky.

"I don't know. I'm going to have to take a guess," a scared-looking Pratt said. "...Juanita?"

Not quite. Fallon, with a chance to steal, replied, "It's like Gary or something. Or Paul." (It's Clyde.)

The host, realizing that Pratt's incorrect answer all but assured his own victory, began to cheer excitedly and rushed through his final question about Q-Bert to see Pratt lifted into the warp pipe. The actor shut his eyes as he braced for impact.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1827 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Pratt, announcer Steve Higgins, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Pop Quiz” on Friday, March 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC) Chris Pratt, Steve Higgins, and Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

But even though his plunger helmet entered the pipe, it wasn't "Game Over" for Pratt just yet. "Are you kidding me?!" Fallon shouted. "What's his head gotta [do]? Go in the pipe? For heaven's sake."

"Trust me, you don't wanna get that dumped on your head," Higgins replied, which immediately prompted an entire mound of golden confetti to rain down from the pipe above Pratt. As it flittered around him, in true Mario style, the coin sound from the games rang out on stage.

Watch a plunger-helmeted Pratt get doused in confetti in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: