The actor shared a surprise bit of trivia with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 family.

Chris Pratt shares an 'Easter egg' about the time he played the guitar nude on The O.C.

Chris Pratt is remembering the time he bared it all on national television.

The group was asked which among them played guitar in the nude as Ché on season 4 of teen soap, The O.C. The question initially stumped Poulter and Iwuji, who eventually guessed Pratt. Gillan was a little more certain, saying, "That sounds like Chris Pratt!" When Gunn asked the star outright if it was him, Pratt shrugged.

"Interesting fact about that scene – I do this [holds finger straight] while playing the guitar, because I had severed some tendons in my hand and I couldn't bend my left finger for three years of my life. There ya go! Easter egg," Pratt told the gang.

The scene in question, below, features Adam Brody's character Seth, who goes looking for Ché, only to find him straddled on a beanbag naked, with only his guitar covering his groin area.

In total, Pratt appeared in 9 episodes of The O.C.'s fourth season as the character, whose real name is revealed to be Winchester Cook. He meets Summer (Rachel Bilson) when she goes to Brown, and is the driving force behind her left wing activism, and is eventually the reason she gets suspended from the university. The O.C., which also starred Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton, ran from 2003 to 2007 on Fox.

Also in the IMDB co-star game, the Guardians group found out who has a series of celebrity impersonations up their sleeve and which cast member was slated to play Pennywise in It. Watch the full video below.



Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: