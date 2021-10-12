Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson dies at 25

Chris Pearson, a reality TV personality, DJ, and music producer known for appearing on the first season of MTV's Ex on the Beach, has died at 25.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Pearson was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. An LAPD spokesperson reached by EW could not identify the victim but said that a 25-year-old man was involved in an altercation that culminated in a stabbing around 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 10 in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of L.A. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. A spokesperson for the L.A. County coroner's office couldn't be reached for immediate comment.

Chris Pearson Chris Pearson | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Pearson appeared on Ex on the Beach — a dating show that brings together reality show alums (and occasional non-reality folks like Pearson at the time) and then ambushes them with their exes — in 2018. Pearson's season was set in Hawaii, where he was paired with exes Haley Read and Chelsea Thompson.

On Monday afternoon, the Ex on the Beach Twitter account paid tribute to Pearson, posting a photo of him and adding, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Pearson's family with funeral expenses.

Pearson, who went by the stage name Creatures Ferris, often shared posts about his music career on Instagram.

"All the way from @mtv to releasing a song with @armadamusic. Couldn't be more happier with the industry change," he wrote in March. "Keep working hard & you will accomplish whatever you deserve."