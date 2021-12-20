Chris Noth just lost his job on The Equalizer amid sexual assault allegations

The actor has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred over the last two decades.

And just like that, Chris Noth is out of a job at CBS.

EW confirmed Monday that the actor has been fired from The Equalizer after three women accused him of sexual assault. The 67-year-old actor played William Bishop in the Queen Latifah starrer that is a reboot of the old series.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement.

Chris Noth Chris Noth responds to sexual assault allegations | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Noth will be seen in one original upcoming episode of the series that has already been filmed, as well as future repeats of episodes that have already aired.

Two women told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that Noth assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Noth called the accusations "categorically false" in a statement to THR, which was confirmed by his representatives to EW.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth's statement read. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The women came forward after Noth's unexpected death on And Just Like That, which premiered on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. He died of a heart attack after working out on a Peloton.

After the allegations were made about Noth, Peloton quickly dropped its cheeky ad that made fun of his death on And Just Like That. His talent agency reportedly dropped him, as well.

A spokeswoman for Noth had no comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

